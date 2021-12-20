Christmas on the Square

Published 10:34 pm Monday, December 20, 2021

By Jaine Treadwell

Jaine Treadwell | The Messenger Face painting takes two, For Alisha Ingram and Kinlee Banniste Sunday was a snow day in downtown Troy. (Below) Emory Drinkard joined Shelia Jackson in leading “Go Tell It on the Mountain” at “Christmas on the Square” Sunday in downtown Troy.

What’s Christmas without Jack Frost?

So, it was feeling a lot like Christmas in downtown Troy Sunday afternoon when Shelia Jackson and Friends took center stage for Christmas Carols on the Square.

The event was hosted by Downtown Troy and featured Christmas music on stage, dancing, face painting, kids’ games, trolley rides and the fun and fellowship that is a hallmark of gatherings on the downtown square.

Jackson said it was a wonderful, Christmas-like day in downtown Troy.

“Although it was a little cool, we had a good crowd and everyone had a good time,” Jackson said. “It’s always good when people come together to celebrate, especially at Christmastime, and, especially, now that we have opportunities to come together after almost two years of being apart.”

Calvin “Pie” Allen

Jackson expressed appreciation to those who shared their musical talents and helped make the event memorable, Dorsey Fayson, Christine Barron, Henry Everett, Malachi Everett, Patrick Jackson, Gabby Jackson, Calvin “Pie” Allen, SheBANG dancers.  and Emory Drinkard, who joined Jackson in leading “Go, Tell It on the Mountain.”

