Reports: Chip Lindsey hired by Florida Atlantic

It appears former Troy head football coach Chip Lindsey has found his next coaching opportunity.

According to numerous reports, Lindsey has been hired as Florida Atlantic’s offensive coordinator.

Although there has not been an official announcement, Lindsey’s Twitter bio states that he has indeed joined FAU’s staff.

Lindsey was fired from Troy on Nov. 21 after spending three seasons coaching the Trojans. In his three seasons in Troy, Lindsey coached the Trojans to a 15-17 record. The Trojans replaced Lindsey with Jon Sumrall, who returns to Troy after coaching at Kentucky.

Lindsey will be an offensive coordinator for the fourth time in his career. He was a coordinator at Southern Miss, Auburn and Arizona State.