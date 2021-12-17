2 charged with attempted murder

The Troy Police Department has arrested two men in connection with a shooting on Botts Avenue.

According to Police Chief Randall Barr, Theodore Andrew Sheemar Carroll, 20, of Union Springs, and Ethan De’Ron Franklin, 20, of Troy, were both charged with first-degree robbery and at-tempted murder.

Barr said on Thursday, Dec. 16, at approximately 3:21 p.m., the Troy Police Department responded to the 600 block of Botts Avenue to the report of shots fired. Officers arrived on the scene to locate one subject suffering from gun shot wounds. The Troy Fire Department provided medical attention until the subject was transported to Troy Regional Medical Center by Haynes Ambulance. That subject was taken to Montgomery by Life Flight. Two other subjects involved in the shooting were transported to Troy Regional Medical Center by personal vehicle. One of those subjects was also taken to Montgomery by Life Flight. A fourth subject involved was located in the area of Park Street and Second Avenue, where he was treated for gunshot wounds by TFD medics on scene before being transported to Troy Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Barr said Carroll and Franklin both received non-life threatening gunshot wounds during the commission of the robbery. Barr said both were treated and released from Troy Regional Medical Center. Barr said both men were immediately taken into custody after being released.

Barr said Carroll and Franklin were processed at Troy City Jail and will be transported to the Pike County Jail. Bond for both men has been set at $175,000, Barr said.

Barr said at the time of arrest, Carroll was out on bond for first-degree robbery in Bullock County and breaking and entering a vehicle in Montgomery County.

The two people transferred to Montgomery hospitals remain hospitalized in critical condition Barr said.

Barr said the case remains under investigation by the Troy Police Department with assistance from the Pike County District Attorney’s Office. Barr said additional arrests are anticipated in the case.