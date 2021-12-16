Troy Council approves new traffic cameras

The Troy City Council approved the purchase of new traffic safety cameras for use in the city.

Troy Police Chief Randall Barr requested 10 cameras capable of reading license plates. He said the cameras cost $2,500 each. The police department was budgeted to receive 10 cameras. Barr also requested the council approve Robert Latham as the new auditor for the city jail. He said the previous auditor had taken another job. Barr said the PD was required to audit the jail every three years to remain in compliance with the Prison Rate Elimination Act. Barr said the purpose of the audit was to make sure that all federal and state laws and mandates were followed. He said if the audit made any recommendations, it would be reported to the council.

In other business:

• The council also gave Mayor Jason Reeves permission to negotiate for the purchase of 30 acres of land adjacent to the Troy Sportsplex. Reeves said the land could be used to expand rec-reational opportunities in the city.

• The council also accepted a $45,000 grant for the nutrition center.

• The road leading to the site for the Clyde May Distillery was renamed Clyde May Way.

• The council approved the city’s participation in opioid lawsuit settlements.

• The council also approved the updating of the city’s technical codes ordinances. Reeves said the update was necessary to comply with changes in the state’s building and fire codes.

• The council also approved the surplus of a strip of property along Kimber Way. The land was deeded to the Pike County Board of Education. Reeves said the BOE had deeded the city land to build Kimber Way and the city was essentially swapping land with the BOE.