Troy’ accreditation reaffirmed by SACSCOC

Troy University officials have been notified that the University has received reaffirmation of academic accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

The announcement was made last week during the annual meeting of the accrediting agency. Troy University was accredited initially by SACSCOC in 1934.

The announcement is the culmination of a process of self-examination and peer review that involved numerous faculty and staff members of Troy University. As part of the reaffirmation process, visiting teams composed of administrators and faculty members from peer institutions evaluated Troy University campuses in Alabama, Georgia and Florida and a selection of Troy locations worldwide.

“American higher education is the envy of the world, and to a large extent it is because of the quality which results from regional accreditation,” said Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor of Troy University. “But a process is only as good as the people involved, and we have an outstanding team at Troy University. The announcement of reaffirmation reflects the hard work and dedication of our faculty and staff throughout the University.”

SACSCOC conducts reaffirmation of member institutions every 10 years. The process evaluates all aspects of the University, including academic programs, student services and finances.

“We are excited that Troy University has successfully completed the decennial reaffirmation process,” said Dr. Lance Tatum, Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. “Completing the final stages of the review during a pandemic was challenging, but our University SACSCOC team, led by Dr. Mary Anne Templeton, did an outstanding job of guiding us through this process. I want to say thank you to everyone who contributed to our successful review.”

SACSCOC is the body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the southern United States. It works to assure the educational quality and improve the effectiveness of its member institutions, according to its mission statement.