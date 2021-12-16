Pike County BOE approves payroll, travel requests

The Pike County Board of Education met Monday night to take care of new business including approval of the financial statement for November and the payment of payrolls for the month.

In other business:

• The board approved travel requests for Lisa Powell l to travel to and attend the Alabama Music Educators Conference in Birmingham, January 20-22. Funding will come from local school general funds.

• The Pike County Board of Education met Monday night to take care of new business including approval of the financial statement for November and the payment of payrolls for the month.

• In other business the board approved travel requests for Lisa Powell l to travel to and attend the Alabama Music Educators Conference in Birmingham, January 20-22. Funding will come from local school general funds.

• Approved the financial statement for the month of November 2021.

• Approved the request for Lisa Powell to travel to and attend the Alabama Music Educator Conference in Birmingham January 20-22. Funding will be from the local schools general funds.

• The board approved plans for Dr. Donnella Carter to travel to and attend the Alabama Association of School Personnel Administrators Annual Winter Conference in Montgomery, January. 26-28. Funding will be from the general funds.

• Approval was also given for Natalie Mims to travel to and attend the Assistant Principals Conference at Point Clear, January 26-27. Funding will come from local school general funds.

In personnel actions, the board:

• Accepted the resignation of Erika Jones, Child Nutrition Program worker, Banks, effective November ,2021.

• Accepted the resignation of Katie Miller, third grade, Goshen Elementary School, effective December 17, 2021.

• Approved the request to employ James Middleton, bus driver. Retroactive November, 2, 2021

• Approved the request to employ Ray Dansby bus driver. Retroactive November 2, 2021.

• Approved the request to employ Rosalynd Pollard, long-term substitute , Pike County Elementary School for the remainder of the school year.

• Approved the request to employ Crystal Hawkins, third grade teacher, Goshen Elementary School.

• Approved the request to employ Libira Wallace, third grade teacher, Goshen Elementary School.

• Approved previously approved long-term sub, Malon Chysson to social science teacher, Banks.

• Approved previously approved long-term sub Ashley Skinner to SPED teacher Goshen High School

• Approved, previously approved, long-term Courtney Bloxham to continue as long-term substitute for second term, Math , Goshen High School.

• Approved request to rehire Frank Cole, temporary part-time welding instructor. (Construction Industry Craft Training Program Grant).

• Approved request to employ Christopher Murphy, temporary part-time welding lab assistant. (Construction Industry Craft Training Program Grant).

• Approved request for volunteer status of Elliot Carter, boy’s basketball, Pike County High School.

• All new hires are contingent on certification or a verified pathway to certification and background checks. Approved the financial statement for the month of November 2021.