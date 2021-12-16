4 injured in Troy shooting

The Troy Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 600 Block of Botts Avenue that left four injured.

On Thursday December 16th at approximately 3:21pm, the Troy Police Department responded to the 600 Block of Botts Avenue to the report of shots fired. Officers arrived on the scene to locate one subject suffering from gun shot wounds. The Troy Fire Department provided medical attention until the subject was transported to Troy Regional Medical Center by Haynes Ambulance. That subject was taken to Montgomery by Life Flight. Two other subjects involved in the shooting were transported to Troy Regional Medical Center by personal vehicle. One of those subjects was also taken to Montgomery by Life Flight. A fourth subject involved was located in the area of Park Street and Second Avenue, where he was treated for gun shot wounds by Troy Fire Medics on scene before being transported to Troy Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. It is believed that all parties involved have been identified at this time and is under further investigation.

No other information is available at this time and further information will be provided as it comes available.