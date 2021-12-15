Shop downtown Troy on Sunday

Troy’s downtown merchants have a fun day for holiday shopping planned on Sunday.

The City of Troy will host “Downtown Troy Christmas Fun Day” Sunday, Dec. 19, beginning at 1 p.m. on the square.

“We have truly enjoyed this Christmas Season with our community,” Leigh Anne Windham, City of Troy director of Community Engagement and Special Projects said. “And for our grand finale, we bring you ‘Downtown Troy Christmas Fun Day.’ There will be lots of fun, festive activities and vendors for you to enjoy. We should have a little something for everyone to enjoy”

Windham said there will be plenty of opportunities for people to do a little last minute shop-ping in downtown Troy. She said every purchase made from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday will allow the shopper to enter to win a basket filled with goodies donated by downtown businesses.

Windham said there will be plenty of events going on all afternoon, including:

• A Christmas art project with Kristy Drinkwater from Make Art Troy from 1-3 p.m.

• Pictures with Elf on the Shelf from 1-4 p.m.

• Christmas Carols with Shelia Jackson & Friends from 2-4 p.m.

• Train Rides with Boll Weevil Choo Choo from 1-4 p.m.

• Face painting by Sweet Cheeks & Treats from 1-4 p.m.

• Balloons by Jenn & Co. from 1-4 p.m.

• Cookies by Mary Kate Bakes from 1-4 p.m.

• 2 Brothers Frozen Treats from 1-4 p.m.

• Cookies and Lemonade with the Troy Junior Women’s League