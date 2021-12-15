Dunkin’ Brings Next Generation Restaurant Experience to Troy

People who live and work in Troy can now enjoy Dunkin’s store experience of the future, as the brand today announced it is opening its new location at 100 Troy Plaza on Thursday, December 16th. The new store will feature Dunkin’s Next Gen store design, the first of its kind in Troy, which features innovative technologies to enhance the guest’s experience and make their daily Dunkin’ run faster and more convenient than ever before.

The first 500 guests to visit the new store will receive a VIP card redeemable for a $1.49 any size hot or iced coffee and a $1.99 medium hot or iced espresso or cold brew.

The new 2,000 square-foot restaurant features indoor seating for 12 guests, an outdoor patio and will employ 30 crew members. The store will be open daily from 5:00 AM to 9:00 PM. With Dunkin’s Next Gen restaurant design, the store features a modern atmosphere and innovative technologies, including:

A Modern Design: The openness, colors, and materials used in the design help create an approachable, positive, and energetic environment. Just one example of the eye-catching design elements that guests can expect is a front-facing bakery case for an even closer look at our delicious baked goods.

Premium Pours: Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are poured through an innovative tap system, serving a variety of consistently cold sips, such as iced coffee, iced tea, Cold Brew, and Nitro-Infused Cold Brew (a Next Gen exclusive!). Crew members also use top-quality, flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make handcrafted drinks to order.

Including the new Troy restaurant, Dunkin’ franchisee network Lagunita Franchise Operations currently owns and operates 24 Dunkin’ locations throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Oklahoma.