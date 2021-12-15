Banks man caught with drugs

Published 7:28 pm Wednesday, December 15, 2021

By Huck Treadwell

A Banks man is in jail after being caught with a bag full of drugs.

Pike County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kevin Childs said deputies were searching for Wesley D. Barron, 26, of Banks, to serve outstanding warrants. Childs said deputies located Barron at a home south of Brundidge. Barron was the sole occupant of a vehicle when deputies located him and served the warrant, Childs said.

Childs said deputies also discovered a backpack in the vehicle that had several pills, crystal meth and marijuana inside as well as several sets of digital scales and paraphernalia associated with marijuana and meth.

Childs said Barron was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Childs said Barron was placed in the Pike County Jail under an $11,000 bond.

More News

Secretary of State John Merrill talks to Brundidge Rotary

Banks man caught with drugs

Bowden serves as Brundidge grand marshal

Bowden serves as Brundidge Christmas Parade grand marshal

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you support casino gambling in Alabama?

    • Yes. (74%, 79 Votes)
    • No. (19%, 20 Votes)
    • I'm not sure. (7%, 8 Votes)

    Total Voters: 107

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events