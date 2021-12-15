Banks man caught with drugs

A Banks man is in jail after being caught with a bag full of drugs.

Pike County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kevin Childs said deputies were searching for Wesley D. Barron, 26, of Banks, to serve outstanding warrants. Childs said deputies located Barron at a home south of Brundidge. Barron was the sole occupant of a vehicle when deputies located him and served the warrant, Childs said.

Childs said deputies also discovered a backpack in the vehicle that had several pills, crystal meth and marijuana inside as well as several sets of digital scales and paraphernalia associated with marijuana and meth.

Childs said Barron was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Childs said Barron was placed in the Pike County Jail under an $11,000 bond.