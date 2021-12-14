Troy makes deal for new hotel: 4-story Home2 Suites by Hilton will locate next to Publix

The Troy City Council paved the way for a Home2 Suits by Hilton to open in Troy.

The council approved the sale of a lot adjacent to the Park Place Shopping center for $354,000 to Guru Gautam, LLC at its Tuesday night meeting.

Troy Mayor Jason Reeves said the LLC was owned and operated by Sammy Shaw, who currently owns the Best Western in Troy as well as hotels in Ozark, Enterprise and Dothan.

“The taxpayers have provided a lot of money for growth in the city,” Reeves said. “And, the council has taken an aggressive approach to making that happen. Home2 Suites is something we certainly need. At the last meeting, we worked with [GoodTimes Bowling] and this meeting we sold property to Mr. Shaw so he could bring a good addition to our community. We’re looking forward to getting some additional things accomplished in the future.”

The news of Home2 Suites was the second announcement the city has made in the last two weeks about the development of a new retail development adjacent to the Park Place Shopping Center. GoodTimes Bowling was announced at the end of November.

Reeves said the city owns the land next to Park Place and the land is platted into four lots. GoodTimes will be located in the center of the development and Home2 Suites will occupy the southern-most lot, on the east side of Trojan Parkway directly across from the Park Place Shopping Center. Reeves said the remaining two plots could be subdivided into two lots each.

Home2 Suits will be four stories and consists of studio and one-bedroom suites. Other amenities at Home2Suites include in-suite kitchens, free WiFi, free breakfast, saltwater pools, outdoor areas and a combined fitness and laundry area.

Reeves said he expected Home2 Suites to open in the next 18 months.