TPD makes 2nd arrest in Aster shooting

The Troy Police Department has charged a second man in a Nov. 27 shooting on Aster Circle.

Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said Alvin Augustus Cannon, 32, of Troy, has been charged with four counts of attempted murder in the shooting that occurred in the 400 block of Aster Circle.

Barr said on Nov. 27 at approximately 8:30 p.m., the TPD responded to Aster Circle on the report of shots fired. He said officers arrived on scene and talked with people and a victim that had been grazed by a bullet.

Barr said officers also learned a victim have been transported to Troy Regional Medical Center by private vehicle. The victim at TRMC was transported to a Montgomery hospital for further treatment and the victim on-scene was treated and released.

Bar said investigators first obtained a warrant for the arrest of Daryl Jerrell Davis, 31, of Troy, on four counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. Barr said Davis was arrested on Nov. 28. Barr said Cannon was arrested on Dec. 13 after he was arrested on unrelated charges by the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office. Cannon was transported to the Troy City Jail for Processing and then transferred to the Pike County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

Barr said the case remains under investigation.