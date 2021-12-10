Mrs. Ruby Darlene Garcia of Troy passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Troy Regional Medical Center. She was 66. Skeen Funeral Home of Troy will be assisting the Garcia family with a simple cremation. She was born March 26, 1955, in Panama City, FL, to the late William Herbert Baker and Elsie Meredith Baker. She worked at the Sunny South in Troy and Mrs. Garcia was loved by so many people. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Harley Baker, and two sisters, Jimmie Aldrich and Eileen Cutchins. She is survived by her son, Bobby Patterson (Christina), Troy; three grandchildren: Alyssa, Ciara, and Tyler; two sisters, Betty Pitts (Houston) and Aileen Pitts (Robert); nephews, Ray and Michael Cutchins; and many other family members. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com