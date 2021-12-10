June Osborn Dew

Published 10:51 pm Friday, December 10, 2021

By Submitted Article

June Osborn Dew, formerly of Tuscaloosa, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021, just 3 days before her 99th birthday.  She was a devoted pastor’s wife to her late husband, Rev. Randle Dew, a Methodist minister.  She served in various secretarial jobs through the years and was a substitute teacher for a short time.  She was musical and would sing and play the keyboard.  A loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, she will be missed by all who knew her.

Mrs. Dew was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Randle Dew; parents, John & Ruby Osborn; and granddaughter, Andrea Shea.  Loving survivors include her sons, John Dew (Lyndia), James Dew (Ann Thureen); grandchildren, Heather Stranak (Wade), Holly Etheridge, Hilary Patton (Nolan); 10 great grandchildren, Logan Stranak, Dylan Stranak, Lilly Etheridge, Brody Etheridge, Lexington Burton, John Patton, Sarah Patton, Scarlett Patton, Oliver Patton, and Leopold Patton; as well as her brother, John Osborn, Jr.

A private service will be held at Green Hills Cemetery. Friends and family may share online condolences at www.greenhillsfuneralhome.net

