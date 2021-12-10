Give Back Stocking Drive

Published 9:30 pm Friday, December 10, 2021

By Huck Treadwell

Local businesses are conducting a “Give Back Stocking Drive” to help single parents provide Christmas gifts for their children as well as provide some gifts for senior citizens.

“Without the community supporting our businesses, we wouldn’t be in a position to give back and show our appreciation,” Jermaine England said. “We ask that local businesses give, donate or pledge what they can to help this stocking drive.”

Gifts will be delivered on Dec. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Donations are currently being accepted for the drive. To make a donation, call Jermaine England at 334-808-0680 or BJ at JABs Sporting Goods, 334-672-7440.

Donations will be accepted until Friday, Dec. 17 at 4:30 p.m. at JABs Sporting Goods and until Thursday, Dec. 16, at Eternal Happiness in Brundidge.

