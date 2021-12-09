Corvette Club donates to Sickle Cell Society

On Tuesday, Johnnie Cannon of Pike County presented a donation of $500 to Wendy Boykin, program director at the Southeast Sickle Cell Association of Southeast Alabama.

The donation to the Southeast Sickle Cell Association was made by the Circle City Corvette Club of Dothan

Cannon’s son, Zavian, has Sickle Cell and the Southeast Sickle Cell Association of Southeast Alabama serves Pike County. Craig Cannon was working and unable to attend the presentation.

“On behalf of the Sickle Cell office, we are so thankful for the donation,” Boykin said. “Funding is always needed and greatly appreciated. We cannot thank the Circle City Corvette Club and the Cannon family enough.”

Sickle cell anemia is one of a group of disorders known as sickle cell disease. Sickle cell anemia is an inherited red blood cell disorder in which there aren’t enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout the body. Normally, the flexible, round red blood cells move easily through blood vessels.

The Sickle Cell Association of Southeast Alabama also provides service to counties including Barbour, Bullock, Dale, Henry, Houston, Lee, Macon, Russell, Bibb and Perry.

The Circle City Corvette Club was created in the summer of 1978 by a group of Corvette enthusiasts in the Dothan area. The objective of the club is to bring Corvette owners in the area together to enjoy the car and its heritage.

Circle City Corvettes continues to strive to promote and preserve the heritage of the Corvette while performing community service, contributing to charities and providing enjoyable and rewarding activities for its members.