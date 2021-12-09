Christmas comes to Pioneer Museum

Parades traditionally usher in the Christmas season in Pike County. However, this year, the honor will go to the Pioneer Museum of Alabama.

The City of Goshen’s Christmas Parade was held on Friday night but the rains came and both Troy and Brundidge postponed their Christmas parades until Monday and Tuesday, December 13 and 14 respectively.

So, everyone is invited to an Ole Time Christmas at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Both nights will be filled with the sounds, sights and sugariness of Christmas.

Barbara Tatom, museum director, said, on Friday night, the songs and music of Kat Deal will fill the museum’s village square and the Montgomery Dulcimer Players will entertain on Saturday night.

“Of course, Santa Claus will be our guest of honor both nights,” Tatom said. “There will a variety of fun activities and the children, including angels to make from okra and paper chains for the Christmas tree. Both are the kinds of decorations that Alabama’s pioneer children made for their Christmas trees.”

And the treats will be sweet.

Over in the Demonstration Cabin, Bob McLendon will share stories of Christmases long ago that will take visitors back to a much simpler way of celebrating the season.

And, what is Ole Time Christmas without marshmallows roasting over an open fire and Christmas carols being sung around the campfire?

Ole Time Christmas at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama this weekend will usher in the Christmas season in unique and very special way.

Everyone is invited to be a part of the merriment and make heartfelt and lasting memories of the Christmas season 2021.

Admission is charged.