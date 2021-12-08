Wiley Sanders Truck Lines to hold annual Toy Drive

Wiley Sanders Truck Lines will be going the extra mile to help bring Christmas to less fortunate children.

Jeffrey Bennett said Wiley Sanders Truck Lines will hold its annual Toy Drive on Dec. 20. Bennett said the WSTL drivers will be donating bikes to the cause and he is inviting the community to help out the hard working drivers and help bring a Merry Christmas to children in need.

Bennett said Wiley Sanders Truck Lines has been holding the drive for about four or five years. He said this year, with the help of TB&T they hope to deliver a truck load of presents the Department of Human Resources to distribute to children in need of a happy holiday.

Bennett said a Wiley Sanders trailer has been set up next to Troy Bank & Trust on U.S. Highway 231 North. On Dec. 20, beginning at 8:30 a.m., Bennett, WSTL drivers and staff will be on-site collecting toys.

“We’re going to be there until we fill it up,” Bennett said. “Hos Daddy is not gonna’ eat until we have it like we want it.”

Bennett said he was encouraging members of the community to get in the giving mood and bring gift items for children. He stressed the items needed to be new and not used. While the big drive is on Dec. 20, Bennett said there may be people who want to donate, but are unable to make it to the drop off location on Dec. 20.

In that case, Bennett said there were four drop-off locations around town — Troy Cablevision, Troy Bank & Trust’s main office, Trojan Detail and Volatage Dance Academy.