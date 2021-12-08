Foster, Patriots knock off CCA 84-27

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots boys basketball team completed the sweep of Crenshaw Christian on Tuesday night in Luverne.

The varsity boys defeated CCA 84-27 after the varsity girls defeated the Cougars 38-32. The win for the varsity boys continues their hot start to the season. The win pushes their record to 5-0 on the season.

The starters for the Patriots played just six minutes on Tuesday. 12 different Patriots scored in Pike’s lopsided win. Two players finished in double figures, including leading scorer Ian Foster, who finished with 19 points. He had two rebounds and one assist. Markelis Hobdy was the other Patriot to score in double figures, he finished with 11 points, one rebound and four assists.

Alex Cross finished with nine points to go along with two assists. Zakevin Pennington and Payne Jefcoat each finished with seven points. Pennington added three assists.

Daryl Lee had six points, Drew Nelson had five points, Kase Chirico and Jeremiah Weeks had three points. Mario Davenport, Bubba Dean and Peyton Jacobs all had two points.

The junior varsity boys also picked up a win by defeating the Cougars 57-26.

The Patriots will be back in action on Thursday when they host Morgan Academy.