Student brought gun to GES

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in which a student at Goshen Elementary School brought a loaded gun to school.

Lt. Troy Johnson said the on Tuesday afternoon, the busses left Goshen Elementary and traveled to the high school to pick up students. Johnson said when the busses arrived, administrators at the high school were informed there was a student on the bus with a gun.

Johnson said the School Resource Officer made contact with the student and recovered a loaded 9mm pistol.

Johnson said there was no incident with the gun and the incident remains under investigation. Johnson said the student refused talk, but it is believed the student had the pistol in his possession all day without incident.

Johnson said the PCSO had been unable to contact the students parents, but were continuing to investigate.