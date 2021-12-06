Teacher of the Month: TeAndrea Burnett enjoys teaching you students

TeAndrea Burnett has been named the Piggly Wiggly Teacher of the Month for December.

Burnett teaches third grade at Covenant Christian School in Troy.

Burnett is a graduate of Luverne High School and a 2015 graduate of Troy University with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education. Burnett is currently pursuing her master’s degree at Troy University.

Burnett previously taught three years at public schools and is in her second year at Covenant Christian. She said she enjoys teaching young students because they are excited about learning.

“I love the passion I see in a child’s eyes once they get it and solve a problem,” Burnett said. “It’s really great teaching at a Christian school because the children love Jesus and they love each other.”

Burnett said she teaches all subjects, but math is her favorite because there is a lot of hands on learning with math — especially with songs and dances related to math.

Burnett said she also enjoys the challenges as well as rewards that come from teaching children.

“I really enjoy the atmosphere of the education world,” Burnett said. “I’m really like a second parent to the children. I teach the children, but I also am responsible for looking after them when their parents aren’t around. I think of them as my adoptive children. It’s a big responsibility to educate their children. I think parents have an expectation of what they want their children to learn. I try and meet that responsibility by setting my expectations for what the children learn higher than the parents do.”