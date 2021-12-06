HB&G has new ownership: No plans to move

HB&G Building Products has been sold to The Marwin Company, the nation’s largest supplier of attic stairways and specialty door products.

HB&G was founded in Troy in 1926 and, today, is a leading manufacturer of specialty millwork products, including residential columns and other outdoor living products.

“HB&G has no plans to relocate,” Michael Mack, HB&G vice president of operations and human resources said. “We look forward to continuing our base of operations here in Troy, Alabama.”

The sale of HB&G isn’t the first time the company has been sold. In 1999, owner Ken Hendricks sold HB&G to Ardshiel, Inc. A few years later, Ardshiel sold HB&G in 2003 to Graham Partners and The Marwin Company’ purchase of HB&G marks the most recent change in ownership. Marwin is owned by Validor Capital.

“We are very excited to have Lance Servais and his team become part of The Marwin Company,” Matt Kaufman, managing partner at Validor Capital said. “HB&G expands our product offering and our channels to market, which should enhance the performance of all of the companies.”

Servais, president of HB&G, said The Marwin Company’s purchase of HB&G would position the Troy company for future success.

““We look forward to being part of the Marwin team,” Servais said. “The Marwin Company’s focus on building products is in alignment with our goal to grow our participation in the market through investments in innovative building product solutions.”

The Marwin Company consists of three divisions. Marwin produces attic stairways and specialty door products which are offered exclusively through professional building product dealers. SS Industries manufactures spiral staircases sold directly to consumers and Millwork 360 manufactures high-quality interior and exterior doors and custom moldings.

HB&G will be The Marwin Company’s fourth division.