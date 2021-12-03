Student businesses showcase products

Published 10:19 pm Friday, December 3, 2021

By Huck Treadwell

Austin Shufflebarger, from Tuscaloosa, and Jennifer White, from Clarksville, Tennessee, talk with Keith Rolling during Jingle Fest at the IDEA Bank in downtown Troy.

The Troy University’s IDEA Banks transformed into a holiday shopping extravaganza for local gift seekers earlier this week at Jingle Fest.

The IDEA Banks hosted pop-up shops from student-owned businesses to give the students a chance to showcase their products to the community.

“We wanted to kick off the holiday whopping season with a student-owned business showcase and holiday market,” IDEA Bank Director Lynn George said. “We wanted to give students a chance to sell and promote their businesses to the community. We hope to make this an annual event.”

The vendors for Jingle Fest included Hannah Katherine Boutique, Legendary Fries and Things, Sharah, Lazy J Freshies, Lexii’s Nutty Creations, Trojan Vinyl LLC, Spread Light, Holleaux Tree Designs, Kaley Kartoons, MadeByMia, HandMadeByHattie, CyberFix and Live music from IDEA Bank Live artists.

More News

Reapportionment done. Legislative races begin.

Christmas trees tell stories at Johnson Center for the Arts

Big first half lifts Trojans to win over Barbour County

Patriots enjoying strong start to the season

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you support casino gambling in Alabama?

    • Yes. (74%, 79 Votes)
    • No. (19%, 20 Votes)
    • I'm not sure. (7%, 8 Votes)

    Total Voters: 107

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events