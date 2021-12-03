Student businesses showcase products

The Troy University’s IDEA Banks transformed into a holiday shopping extravaganza for local gift seekers earlier this week at Jingle Fest.

The IDEA Banks hosted pop-up shops from student-owned businesses to give the students a chance to showcase their products to the community.

“We wanted to kick off the holiday whopping season with a student-owned business showcase and holiday market,” IDEA Bank Director Lynn George said. “We wanted to give students a chance to sell and promote their businesses to the community. We hope to make this an annual event.”

The vendors for Jingle Fest included Hannah Katherine Boutique, Legendary Fries and Things, Sharah, Lazy J Freshies, Lexii’s Nutty Creations, Trojan Vinyl LLC, Spread Light, Holleaux Tree Designs, Kaley Kartoons, MadeByMia, HandMadeByHattie, CyberFix and Live music from IDEA Bank Live artists.