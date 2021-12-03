Lula Jerrilyn Larkin

Lula Jerrilyn McGhee Larkin passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the age of 75.

A memorial gathering will take place on Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home.

For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.

