Alice Ann Blackmon, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021. She was 74 years old.

A private graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Sunday, November 28, 2021 in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ozark, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Joy FM Radio, alabama.thejoyfm.com.

Mrs. Blackmon was born on March 24, 1947 in Tallassee, Alabama and lived the early years of her life in Ozark, Alabama. After getting married Alice would move to Enterprise and then to Montgomery to raise her family. She settled in Dothan to be near her family. She was a loving wife and mother, and absolutely adored her grandchildren. Alice proudly worked as a Dental Hygienist with both of her sons, as a Real Estate Agent, and with the Census. Alice was a very active member of First Assembly of God Church in New Brockton.

Mrs. Blackmon was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Col. Kenneth A. Blackmon.

Survivors include her children, K. Allen (Gloria) Blackmon, Jr., Keith (Melissa) Blackmon, and Karol (Darren) Woodling; her 9 grandchildren, Brooke Thames, Tripp Blackmon, Sydney Kuemmel, Hunter Blackmon, Bayley Blackmon, Grayson Woodling, Joshua Woodling, Peyton Henderson, and Logan Applin; her 2 great-grandchildren, Ana Grace Thames and Sophia Christine Kuemmel; her sister, Myra Peters; and several nieces and nephews.