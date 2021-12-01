A rush for the gold

Those who don’t have a ticket for the drawing for a one-ounce gold coin have until 8 o’clock tonight to make a donation to the Johnson Center for the Arts and put their name in the drawing pot.

Brenda Campbell, JCA director, said interest in the drawing for the gold coin continues to run high and the last donation will be accepted at 7:59 tonight.

The drawing for the gold coin will be at 8 p.m. and some lucky someone will have a coin that’s worth its weight its weight in gold, so to speak.

Campbell said the Drawing for the Gold Coin is an event of the JCA’s annual Christmas at the Center event. Funds raised support the arts programs at the arts center.

“So, the Drawing for the Gold Coin is very important to our programming and enables the JCA to continue to provide free admission to the JCA and its many arts events,” Campbell said.

Tickets to the Christmas at the Center are available at $75 each and include a shopping opportunity at the unique, one-of-a-kind JCA Christmas Shop beginning at 4 p.m.

The Christmas Shop will feature a large selection of artwork by artists including Charlie Lucas, Mose T., Mary Ann Casey, Susan Green Miller, Walter Black, Carter Sanders, Millie Biggie, Wally Lowery, Betty Sue Matthews, Drew Black, Cal Breed and a host of others.

At 7 p.m., the Blues Factor from Tallahassee will have everyone “Dancin’’ Around the Christmas Tree” until the clock strikes 10 o’clock.

Tickets to “Christmas at the Center” are available at the Johnson Center for the Arts today until 4 p.m. today.