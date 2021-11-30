Ed Barron

Funeral services to honor the life of Ed Barron will be held at Hephzibah Baptist Church on Sunday, November 28, at 2:00 pm, with Rev. Richard Hayes officiating. Interment will follow in Hephzibah Baptist Church Cemetery with Dillard Funeral Home

of Troy directing. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Hephzibah Baptist Church.

Memorials can be given to Hephzibah Baptist Church or Encompass Hospice. The Barron family would like to extend a special thank you to Susie Baker and Martha Foster for all of their wonderful and loving care.