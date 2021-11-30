Christmas at the JCA

The Johnson Center for the Arts will get the holiday season off in a festive way Thursday night with “Christmas at the Center” from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Brenda Campbell, JCA director, said “Christmas at the Center” will include a night of shopping, music, dancing, fellowship and hors d’ oeuvres for royalty.

And, as a highlight of the evening, at exactly 8 p.m,. there will be the drawing for a gold coin. The winner will take home a coin, that is an actual ounce of gold. Tickets are $25 and are available at the JCA.

“Christmas at the Center will be a fun-filled night and will get underway with shopping at the Johnson Center at 4 p.m.,” Campbell said. “The JCA’s Christmas shop will include Marquirette’s Exquisite Jewelry and Troy native Susan Green Miller’s artwork that features Christmas scenes, ornaments and paintings of Troy.”

The JCA Christmas Shop will also feature a variety of items donated by friends of the JCA. The Christmas shop may be viewed at jcatroy.org.

At 7 p.m. the Blues Factor from Tallahassee will strike up the band across the street at The Studio and there will be “Dancin’ Around the Christmas Tree” until 10 p.m.

“Christmas at the Center” will be a night of shopping, dancing, great food and the fellowship of friends and neighbors,” Campbell said. “Tickets are $75 and are available at the Johnson Center. All proceeds will go toward the JCA’s arts programming for next year. So, come and enjoy Christmas at the Center and, support the arts in the coming year.”