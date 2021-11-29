Santa Claus is coming to the Brundidge library

When children think of Christmas, they often think of Santa Claus, the Jolly Ol’ Elf who comes down the chimney bringing them their Christmas wishes. However, there’s another Claus who plays an important role in Santa’s coming to town. That’s Mrs. Claus!

She is the one who gets Santa’s red suit washed and pressed, his boots shined, his hat on the rack and a big supper cooked that will fuel Santa, his elves and his reindeer on their trip around the big world on Christmas Eve.

So, the children who attend the Christmas party at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge from 10 until 11:30 a.m. on December 4, will get to visit with Mrs. Claus and have the opportunity to thank her for getting Santa and his reindeer off around the world on Christmas Eve with a big, bag of toys for good little boys and girls.

Theresa Trawick, library director, said Garnishia Lampley and other library staff members have planned a morning of Christmas fun for boys and girls.

“We will have grab bags to go and Christmas art and activities for the children to take home and enjoy,” Trawick said. “Mrs. Claus will tell a Christmas story that will be fun to hear and fun for the children to share with friends and family members who don’t get to come to Tupper’s Christmas party.”

Tupper’s Christmas Party will have hot cocoa to enjoy and a Sweet Shop filled with Christmas treats to take home and enjoy during the Christmas season.

“And, something very special will be the chance to have selfies taken with Santa, Mrs. Claus and also Mr. Grinch,” Trawick said. “A very special and exciting event will be the Grinch’s Scarecrow hunt through town. That will be a great way to bring Tupper’s Christmas Party to a close.”

Tupper’s Christmas Party on December 4, will be a not-to-miss fun event so, parents call the library at 334-735-2145 and ask the library staff to put your kids’ names on the party list.