Koranga sets career high, Troy Falls at Duke

DURHAM, N.C. – Despite a new single-game high from Felmas Koranga, Troy fell to Duke, 91-75, Sunday inside the historic Cameron Indoor Stadium.

With her 24 points on the night, Koranga surpassed her previous single-game high of 20. The senior collected 16 rebounds en route to her fourth double-double of the season.

For the Blue Devils (6-0), the duo of Celeste Taylor and Shayeann Day-Wilson led Duke with 24 and 26 points, respectively. The two combined for 50 of Duke’s 91 points.

How it Happened

After Troy opened the game on a 4-0 run, the Blue Devils worked to even the contest at seven all with 7:22 left to play in the opening quarter. A 5-0 run from Duke capped off by a three pointer by Day-Wilson gave the Blue Devils a 15-10 lead at the media timeout. Koranga closed out the quarter with a layup to cut Troy’s deficit to six through the opening quarter.

Duke advanced its lead to as many as 13 before an 8-2 run with two minutes left to play put Troy back within arm’s length, trailing seven. Buckets from Duke’s Amaya Finklea-Guity and Taylor gave the Blue Devils a 47-36 lead heading into the break.

Tiyah Johnson drained a fast break three less than four minutes into the third half to cut Duke’s advantage to eight. Koranga’s layup with two minutes left to go put the Trojans within five, but an 8-2 run by the Blue Devils at the end of the third period ballooned their lead to 11.

A layup from Amber Leggett cut the deficit to just eight points with 8:02 left to play, but Troy couldn’t capitalize. Duke advanced their lead to as many as 18 before closing out the game at 91-75.

Notable

Alongside her career-high 24 points, Felmas Koranga also tallied a career-high 35 minutes.

Tiyah Johnson and Jasmine Robinson joined Koranga in double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Robinson recorded her fifth consecutive contest with four or more assists after tallying five tonight.

Troy falls to 1-3 when being outrebounded after falling on the glass 53-48.

Next Up

Troy returns home for a Wednesday night matchup against in-state foe Samford. The Dead Day contest will tipoff at 5:30 p.m.