William Conley Garreett

William Conley Garrett, age 63, a resident of Banks, died Sunday, November 21, 2021 at his residence. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 2 pm from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Brundidge with Curtis Rich and Jerry Wilkerson officiating. Interment will follow in Banks Cemetery with Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 5 pm until 7 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Brundidge.

He is survived by his wife: Bobbie Bundy Garrett; son: Matthew C. Garrett (Ali); daughter: Amanda G. May (Tommy); grandsons: William Lewis May, Jacob Lee May, Peyton Thomas May; brothers: Randy S. Garrett (Vonda), G. Danny Garrett (Juliet), David D. Garrett (Janiea), Timothy L. Garrett (Dawn), Micky French (Marty); sister-in-law: Billie Jean Garrett; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and other family.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Grover C. and Elizabeth Garrett; siblings: Janice Garrett Goodson, Henry Garrett, Linda French Walker; grandparents: Eugene and Zulene Smith, Tressie and Brady Garrett; niece: Renae Hancock; and mother-in-law: Mae Bundy.

Serving as pallbearers will be Kevin Garrett, Shawn Garrett, Hubie Garrett, Terry Garrett, Wade Johnson, Gary Garrett, Michael Garrett, James Maulden, Robbie Price, Jonathan Deludaux, Robert Bundy, and Michael Bundy. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Gary Hughes, Billy Wayne Smith, and Billy Wayne Bundy.