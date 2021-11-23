Sounds of the Season Nov. 30

Troy University’s College of Communication and Fine Arts presents its annual Sounds of the Season holiday celebration on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. in Claudia Crosby Theater. The annual lighting of the Christmas tree and a welcome reception will kick off the evening at 6 p.m. in front of Smith Hall.

This year’s show, titled “Traditions Old and New,” features students and faculty from across the CCFA. Audiences will enjoy performances from the John M. Long School of Music and Department of Theatre and Dance and contributions from the Department of Art and Design and Creative Writing in the Department of English, plus a few surprises from friends near and far.

“The evening will be full of the sights and sounds of the holiday season, the traditional songs, dances and stories we’ve come to associate with this time of year,” said Tori Lee Averett, Assistant Dean of the College of Communication and Fine Arts. “Through a variety of shared holiday cards, each representing a different performance, the CCFA offers traditions old and new this Christmas season from Troy University to all our extended Trojan family through this integrated and collaborative presentation.”

The Christmas tree lighting ceremony is hosted by the Student Government Association. Immediately following the ceremony is a reception of hot chocolate and cookies hosted by Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr. and Mrs. Janice Hawkins, Troy University’s First Lady.

The celebration is offered as a special gift to the Troy community and is free and open to the public. No tickets are required.

For more information, contact the College of Communication and Fine Arts at 334-670-3869.