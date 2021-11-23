Sara Bowden honored by Huntingdon

For Sara Dickert Bowden of Brundidge, the wait had been long.

It was more than a year ago, that she got a telephone call from the Huntingdon College National Alumni Association that she had been selected to receive the 2020 Alumni Loyalty Award. The prestigious award is given annually to an individual who has demonstrate continuing affection for and commitment to Huntingdon College.

“I was shocked; I was honored; I was happy; I was overwhelmed; I was humbled and I hope I responded with those words,” Bowden said. “I never expected anything like that. The recognition was not something I worked for or vied for. The award was a complete surprise and I couldn’t think of any words that would express my gratitude.”

Bowden was looking forward to the award presentation ceremony in 2020. She was looking forward to being back on the campus, which had changed greatly since she was awarded her diploma as a member of the Huntingdon College Class of 1951,

But it was not to be. COVID-19 put many events on the backburner so it was not until November 2021 that Bowden received the Huntingdon College 2020 Alumni Loyalty Award. She accepted the award with the same attitude of appreciation that described her feelings when the award was announced.

Bowden, who is known for her humor, laughingly told her friends that, undoubtedly, the committee realized that “Good heavens, she’s in her 90s, so we’d better go ahead and give it to her.”

On a serious note, Bowden said that alumni loyalty award has been a most humbling experience.

“I love Huntingdon and to be recognized by the alumni association is greatly appreciated and yet so humbling,” she said. “There’s no way to say what it means to me.”

Bowden was joined at the awards presentation by the recipient of the Huntingdon College 2021 Alumni Loyalty Award. She expressed congratulations to the recipient who, like her, is honored to be a graduate of Huntingdon College and completely loyal to their alma mater.

Bowden graduated from Huntingdon College in 1951 with a degree in secondary education. She taught English and social studies in the public-school system for nearly 30 years. She found a home at Pike County High School, where she was the high school’s first guidance counselor. After retirement, she was guidance counselor at Pike Liberal Arts for two years.