Cheryl Lee Dendy, age 50, a resident of Ozark, died Monday, November 22, 2021 at her residence. She was a graduate of Troy University.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

She is survived by her children: James Dendy, Matthew Koch, Scott Koch; parents: Marilyn Catrett (Wayne); sister: Amanda Caudle; aunts: Peggy McVay (Lavon), Brenda Peacock (Tommy); several cousins, nieces, nephews, and other family members.

She is preceded in death by her father: James Meadows.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.