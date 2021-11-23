Cheryl Lee Dendy
Published 10:15 pm Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Cheryl Lee Dendy, age 50, a resident of Ozark, died Monday, November 22, 2021 at her residence. She was a graduate of Troy University.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
She is survived by her children: James Dendy, Matthew Koch, Scott Koch; parents: Marilyn Catrett (Wayne); sister: Amanda Caudle; aunts: Peggy McVay (Lavon), Brenda Peacock (Tommy); several cousins, nieces, nephews, and other family members.
She is preceded in death by her father: James Meadows.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.