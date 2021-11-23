Brundidge, Troy announce holiday closing schedule

Both the City of Brundidge and the City of Troy will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Brundidge and Troy city offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, in observance of Thanksgiving.

The Thursday garbage route in Brundidge will be picked up on Friday, Nov. 26. In Troy, Thursday’s garbage and recycling route will be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and Friday’s garbage and recycling route will be picked up on Monday, Nov. 29.

City offices for both Brundidge and Troy will reopen on Monday, Nov. 29.

Emergency and police services will be open during the Thanksgiving holiday.