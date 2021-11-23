Sandra Parish Griffin

Sandra Parish Griffin, age 73, of Enterprise, Alabama, formerly a longtime resident of Troy, Ala-bama, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Green Hills Funeral Home with Pastor Bryan Simoneaux officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Ms. Griffin was full of fun, firm in faithfulness, an inherent nurturer, and a natural gardener. Her talents were plenty and each one genuine. She could grow anything, from flowers to vegetables, and restore waning plant-life with a quick root scrub of her special blend of water and Clorox. She loved a plentiful spread of Southern fare and new how to call in a family gathering over a plate of fresh peas, turnips, fried chicken, and cornbread. And, you could most certainly count on her sharing a sampling of her fixin’s with her best grand-dog, Pretty Girl. Ms. Griffin was intrigued with great fantasy films, some of her favorites being Harry Potter, Aquaman, and The Hobbit. She also loved a good read, most often turning to the stories in her Bible for inspiration and com-fort. Ms. Griffin was a great friend and confidant, and the compassion she shared will long bloom in the hearts of those who loved her most, just like her flowers.

Mrs. Griffin is survived by her children, Sunda Lawson (Jerry) and Douglas Price (Mitzey); grandchildren, Vincent Lawson, Brandon Napper (Kristy),

Kayla Green, Corey Price (Shelby), and Zachary Price (Tori); great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Scarlett, Stella, Samuel, Christian, Col-ton, Oakley, Easton, John Luke, and Beau Dallas; and sister, Jeanette Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Douglas Parish and Mary Grace Jones; and siblings, Howard Green, Roy Green, Benny Green, Emmitt Green, and Leila Ruth Golden.

The family wishes to extend many thanks to Vincent Lawson for his unwavering and dedicated care through her final years. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions can be made in her honor to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105).