Downtown Troy rings in the season

Although the weekend was sunny and bright, it was beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the City of Troy.

Christmas music was playing, shoppers were zipping to and fro, children were sharing their Christmas wishes with Ol’ St. Nick and there was fun all around.

The annual Downtown Troy Christmas Open House brought people of all ages to the Troy square and it was a fun and festive weekend.

“The atmosphere is Christmas,” said shoppers, Shelby Rotton and Cassidy Shorkey. “It’s good to be out among people and seeing friends that you have not seen in a while. And, the shopping is great, it’s fun to shop at home and it makes good sense… and cents.”

Kathy Pugh took the opportunity of the Christmas Open House to enjoy her grandchildren in a festive Christmas atmosphere. And to give them an opportunity to see Santa Claus and let him know they have been very good children “all year long.”

Leigh Ann Windham, said the turnout of the Troy Christmas Open House was great both days.

“It was a fun weekend and a good business weekend,” Windham said.” “Everyone seemed to be having a good time. The adults enjoyed shopping and seeing the excitement of the children when they saw Santa Claus. The children also enjoyed the First Baptist Church puppet show and, of course, the trolley that gave rides around downtown.”

Barbara Ward, owner of Rustic Linens, said the Troy’s Downtown Christmas Open House “worked for us.”

“Not knowing how things would be around this time of year, we ordered early so we were fortunate,” Ward said “Christmastime is always shopping season and we look forward to it each year.”

Ward said Downtown Troy Christmas Open House is an invitation for shoppers to come out and see all that downtown Troy has to offer. It’s a good opportunity to get out and enjoy the fellowship of an event like this.

Lauren Chandler and her husband were out shopping together.

“This is the only time Ed will go shopping with me,” Lauren said, with a smile. “I think he really enjoys being out and seeing everyone and everything

‘Ed Chandler smiled.

Ward said the Downtown Christmas Open House is an opportunity to shop local and small,

“People seen to really enjoy that,” Ward said. “And, we have great merchandise and good prices and you don’t have to go out of town to get either. Shop local and shop small.”

And that same opportunity will be available in Troy this week on Black Friday.

“That’s the day for sales so we should have another good weekend around the square,” Ward said.

Windham expressed appreciation to the downtown businesses that participated in Troy ‘s Downtown Christmas Open House and to those who entertained the children and made it a time to remember.

“We thank all those who came to shop and enjoy being in downtown Troy as we look forward to the Christmas season,” Windham said. “We look forward to being back downtown for the City of Troy Christmas parade at 7 p.m. on December 6.”