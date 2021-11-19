Obituaries, Nov. 20, 2021

Henry D. Whitehead

Henry D. Whitehead a resident of Springhill, AL passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at his residence. He was 48. Memorial services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Fri-day, November 19, 2021 at Skeen Funeral Home in Troy with Pastor Wilburn Kirkland officiating. The family will receive friends Friday at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until time of service. Henry was born February 24, 1973 to David Allan and Lillian Whitehead. He is survived by his brother, Joseph Whitehead (Michell), Brundidge; niece, Madison Whitehead, Brundidge; nephews, Logan White-head and Tristan Whitehead, both of Brundidge; uncle, Terry Whitehead (Carol), GA; aunts, Ruby Rushing and Sharon Kirkland (Wilburn), all of Brundidge; niece who Henry called, Regina May Kirkland, Brundidge; and sev-eral cousins. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at skeenfuneralhome.com.