Senior Complex now fully open

Some classes are back to full capacity while others are slower re-opening.

“But, it’s great to have the opportunity to be back together again,” said Catherine Jordan, senior center director. “The pandemic has kept us home and sometimes alone. It’s not good to be alone and, with the Colley Senior Complex back open, no senior has to be alone. We welcome everyone back.”

Jordan said, already, the seniors are on the move.

“On December 6, our line dancers are traveling to a rehabilitation center in Montgomery to dance and we are excited about that,” Jordan said. “We are not going to visit local rehab facilities just yet because they are not fully open but we are looking forward to those opportunities.”

However, Jordan said the Colley dancers will perform for the Colley Senior Complex Christmas Gathering on December 12.

On Tuesday, a large group of seniors gathered for “Lunch & Movie” at the complex and enjoyed “A Family Thanksgiving.”

“Because it’s the season of Thanksgiving, I thought our seniors would enjoy a Thanksgiving movie,” Jordan said. “It was a funny, family-oriented movie and we all like to laugh and have fun and we like to eat.”

Jordan joked that she had worked hard all morning preparing the lunch. All the moviegoers laughed because they knew Jordan’s hard work was “picking up” the lunch from the restaurant.

“The Colley Senior Complex offers a wide variety of activities and events,” Jordan said. “We are excited to be fully open again and invite our members and potential new members to visit us and learn more about all we have to offer.”