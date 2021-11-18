Salvation Army ready to assist

The Salvation Army Advisory Board met on Tuesday to make plans for the upcoming holiday season and to discuss ways to best assist those in need.

“The holiday season is a busy time for everyone and it’s also a difficult time for many,” said Donna Kidd, director of the Salvation Army Service Center in Troy. “At the Salvation Army, we want to do all we can to make the holidays bright and meaningful for those who are experiencing difficulties in their lives.”

Kidd said Christmas will not be merry and bright for all families this Christmas.

However, the Salvation Army provides several opportunities for the countywide community to participate in making the holiday season special for those in need.

Kidd said the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree is a way to make the season brighter for children who do not have great expectations for the holiday season.

“The Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree program provides opportunities for those in the community to give to children who usually must go without Christmas gifts,” Kidd said. “The pictures of children who qualify are on our Angel Tree along with their Christmas wish lists. Those who adopt a Salvation Army Angel have the opportunity to make Christmas special with gifts of toys and/or clothes. Adopting a Salvation Army Angel makes Christmas special for our little angels and also for those who give.”

Those who would like to adopt a Salvation Army Angel may do so at the Salvation Army Service Center on South Brundidge Street in Troy or by calling 808-1069.

The advisory board also discussed the upcoming Red Kettle Campaign, which is the Salvation Army’s largest annual fundraiser.

“We are in need of bell ringers so we would like to invite and encourage individuals, neighborhoods, churches, civic groups, schools, businesses and others to be bell ringers for our local Salvation Army,” Kidd said. “Ideally, groups would sign up for a large block of time but we appreciate the donation of any amount of time.”

To volunteer as a bell ringer, call the Salvation Army Service Center at 808-1069 or visit the service center on South Brundidge Street.

Kidd reported that she assisted with the Salvation Army’s relief efforts for two weeks following Hurricane Ida.

“The Salvation Army had 12 canteens and served 1,000 meals a day from each,” she said. “The canteens also distributed toiletries and a variety of household necessities to those in need. So many had lost so much. It was an experience that I will always remember.”