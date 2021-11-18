Chie Hitchner textiles exhibited at Johnson Center for the Arts

The Chie Hitchner Handwoven Textiles exhibition opened at the Johnson Center for the Arts on Wednesday and will run through January 1. The exhibit includes wall hangings that feature the four seasons and other earthly themes. Also featured are Kimono and Framed Textiles. Handloom fabrics are woven by a person using a hand loom. Chie Hitchner is a Japan-trained textile artist who used natural fibers and natural dyes to express her aesthetic vision on handcrafted textiles including wall hangings, framed works and wearable objects including kimono and shawls.