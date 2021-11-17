Walmart DC donates to PCHS

Walmart Distribution Center 7019 in Brundidge is helping Pike County High School fund a few beautification projects around campus.

DC General Manager Robert Chappell and Assistant General Manager Mark Griffin donated $3,000 on behalf of Walmart to Pike County High School Principal Charles Corbitt on Tuesday.

“Having the opportunity to give money to the local schools, of which many have parents that work at our distribution center, is rewarding,” Chappell said. “We have great schools in our community and helping them get the things to make all of the children’s learning experience better is awesome!”

Corbitt sad he wanted to thank Walmart Distribution Center for the generous contribution to PCHS and the donation would go a long way in funding some projects around the school.

“This is the first step toward beautification projects on campus,” Corbitt said. “We want to do some things to bring back school pride and to let our students know we care about them and the campus. We’re going to do some things like install PCHS flags on light poles, get some new rugs and redo all of the signs at the stadium.

