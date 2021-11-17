TRMC celebrates Rural Health Day today

Troy Regional Medical Center is celebrating National Rural Health Day on Thursday, Nov. 18, with hospitals and other healthcare providers across the state and nation. This year’s theme of resiliency, resolve, readiness, and relationships highlights the critical role rural hospitals play not only in times of crisis, such as the pandemic, but every day in their communities.

“As a Rural hospital, we are faced with challenges that are unique and different from most larger facilities. I am so proud of our team at Troy Regional and fully believe that it is the people that make the difference. We have a team of 300+ team members that give their best every day and every shift to make certain our community is taken care of. Even during these most trying times, Troy Regional has continued to provide for Troy and the surrounding communities,” Rick Smith, Troy Regional Medical Center, said.

Rural hospitals comprise about half of the hospitals in Alabama and provide care to two million citizens annually. Troy Regional Medical Center offers Cancer Infusion therapy, wound care and hyperbaric medicine, addiction medicine/detox, senior behavioral health services, sleep disorders center, in addition to emergency services, surgical services, ICU and med/surg. Recently Troy Regional expanded primary care to Brundidge and Elba…continuing to add services during the most challenging 18-months for hospitals in history.

“While rural hospitals have always been critical components of the healthcare infrastructure and of local economies, their importance has never been more evident than with COVID-19,” said Don Williamson, M.D., president of the Alabama Hospital Association. “The pandemic required all hospitals, rural and urban alike, working together to care for patients. While some patients may have required transfers, many were able to be treated in their local, rural hospital. Please join me this week in celebrating the essential value of rural hospitals and healthcare.”