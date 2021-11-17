Green is Brundidge’s interim police chief

At its Tuesday meeting, the Brundidge City Council appointed Brundidge Police Lt. Sam Green as the interim police chief. Green is replacing Marquez James whose last day as chief was November 15.

Brundidge Isabell Boyd said it was important to appoint an interim police chief as soon as possible and Green is the one for the job. Boyd said it is unclear where the city will go from here but she expects Green to hit the ground running.

Green expressed appreciation to the mayor and council for the confidence shown in him by appointing him interim police chief. Green said, as the city’s chief, it is most important to continue moving in a positive direction and for the community to remain behind him, his officers and the department.

In other business, the city council voted to open Galloway Park and Brundidge Station for rental purposes. Information about rental fees and conditions are available at Brundidge City Hall or by calling 735-2385.

The council considered the Southeast Alabama Regional Multijurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan and voted to adopt the plan.

Linda Faust, city clerk, said the primary goals of the plan are to reduce the loss of life, property damage and economic loss, make Pike County less vulnerable to natural disasters and provide education about hazards and hazard mitigation options.

“The strategies of this plan are to identify and characterize hazards, access risk, prioritize and implement mitigation measures,” Faust said. The adoption and implementation of the 2021 Southeast Alabama Regional Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan would be in the best interest and protection of the citizens of the City of Brundidge.”

In closing action, the council voted to change the time for the council’s December 7, meeting from 6 p.m. to 5 p.m. due to the city’s Christmas Parade at 6 p.m.

Boyd encouraged the council members and those in attendance to be involved in the City of Brundidge 2021 Christmas Parade either as a participant or a spectator.

The Brundidge City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at Brundidge City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.