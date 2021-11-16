Sheriff recognizes LEOs serving in military

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas recognized members of the Sheriff’s Office staff for their service in the U.S. armed forces.

Thomas said he currently had eight members of his office who are actively serving in the reserves, National Guard or who have retired from service.

Those members include Corrections Officer Devin Stringer, Deputy TJ Price, Field Training Officer Davis Thomas, Deputy Russ Thomas, Deputy Carlton Bean, Capt. Sam Mallory, Deputy Austin Bennett and Deputy Rhett Lolley.

“I want to say than God for the men and women in our military,” Thomas said. “They are the backbone of our country. I’m thankful for the time they’ve devoted to our country and I’m thankful for the sacrifices they make for our country. Some of them pay the ultimate price for our country and sacrifice their lives for our way of life.”

Thomas said he also wanted to show his appreciation to the members of the Sheriff’s Office staff that serve or served in the military.

“Out military is highly trained and well disciplined,” Thomas said. “Guys with military service make great law enforcement officers. We have several of our guys that are gone on weekends and a month or more each year for training with the military. We want them to receive that training. It makes them better law enforcement officers and that experience and training is something they can pass on to our other deputies.”

Thomas said he also wanted to take the time to thank all veterans and the men and women currently serving on active duty, in the reserves and in the National Guard for their service to our country.