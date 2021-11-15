Troy alumna named chief of staff

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has tapped a Troy University graduate to be the state’s first chief of staff for an Alabama governor.

Ivey selected Liz Dowe Fillmore, her current top deputy, to replace former U.S. Congressman Jo Bonner as her next chief of staff. Fillmore will officially become chief of staff on Dec. 1. Bonner will become the fourth president of the University of South Alabama.

Fillmore has been one of Ivey’s confidants and advisors since 2013, when Fillmore served on Ivey’s re-election campaign for lieutenant governor. Fillmore holds two degrees from Troy University, a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a master’s degree in public administration.

“Loyalty and integrity are two of the most important qualifications needed to be an effective chief of staff,” Ivey said. “Liz possesses both of these qualities and more. I am proud she has agreed to take on the critical responsibilities that accompany this position.”

Filmore is well respected throughout state government and in political circles. Alabama political commentator Steve Flowers wrote of Filmore in May 2020, “she commands the governor’s respect because of her unwavering loyalty and keen political senses.”

Bonner, who will remain on Gov. Ivey’s staff and transition through the end of the year, said, “I’ve been fortunate to work with a lot of really smart, talented young leaders throughout the years, but Liz Filmore is the best of the best. Governor Ivey couldn’t have found a brighter or more dedicated person to lead her team than Liz.”

Filmore will become the first female chief of staff to any Alabama governor; Gov. Ivey is Alabama’s first female Republican chief executive – and only the second female governor – in the state’s history.