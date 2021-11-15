Holland, Daniels crowned queen and king

Deizah Holland, of Troy, and Braxton Daniels of Greenville, have been named Troy University’s 2021 Homecoming Queen and King.

Holland is the daughter of Michael Holland and Sharon McSwain-Holland and is a senior psychology major. She was nominated by Delta Sigma Theta.

“I honestly didn’t see this coming, I’m lost for words. I didn’t plan on running for Homecoming Queen, but God has different plans for us,” Holland said. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to represent my city and the best University in the world. Just thank you to Delta Sigma Theta and the student body.”

Daniels is the son of Brandy Daniels and is a senior exercise science major. He was nominated by Alpha Gamma Delta.

“My time at Troy is coming to an end in December. Being here for the last three and a half years has been super life changing, and Troy has left an unimaginable impact on my life,” Daniels said. “This is such a cool way to serve this University.”

Troy Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Gov. Kay Ivey and 2020 Homecoming Queen Lucy Pu crowned Holland and presented Daniels with a Troy sword at halftime of the Trojans’ football game against Louisiana Lafayette.