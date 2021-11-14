1 killed, 5 shot at Troy convenience store

The Troy Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead and five injured during the early Sunday morning hours.

Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said officers responded to a call of a shooting at the Z-Tech convenience store on U.S. Highway 231 North at 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Barr said when officers arrived, three victims had suffered gunshot wounds. He said while on scene, officers learned three additional victims with gunshot wounds had been transported to Troy Regional Medical Center by private vehicle. Barr said the three victims at TRMC suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Barr said one of the victims on scene died from wounds and two more were transported to a Montgomery hospital by Haynes Ambulance Service. He said those victims also had non-life threatening injuries.

Barr said anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or call the Secret Witness line at 334-566-5555. He said the shooting remained under investigation.

Barr said the TPD was being assisted by the Pike County District Attorney’s Office, the Pike County Coroner’s Office, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.