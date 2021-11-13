Everything is coming up Christmas at the Johnson Center for the Arts

At this time of year, everything around the Johnson Center for the Arts is beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Already, the JCA’s main gallery is filled with trees for the Christmas season just waiting to be trimmed with ornaments handmade by students of schools within the county.

“This is an extremely busy time at the Johnson Center and it’s as much fun and as exciting as it is busy,” said Brenda Campbell, JCA director. “We have three events in early December that we are we are especially excited about.”

Christmas at the Center will be December 2, with the Cocktail Hour and Holiday Shopping in the Johnson Center from 6 until 7 p.m.

“Then, at 7 p.m. we’ll be ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ with the Blues Factor Band across the street atThe Studio,” Campbell said. “Guests will enjoy the entertainment, great food and more opportunities to shop.”

Tickets for Christmas at the Center are $75.

And, those who have tickets for the Lady Liberty Gold Coin Drawing will have a front row seat for the excitement.

“The winner of the drawing will receive an ounce of gold,” Campbell said. “Just the thought of it is exciting.” Tickets are $25.

And, all of those who take advantage of the opportunity to be a part of “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” on December 9, will find it an exciting and memorable “experience,” Campbell said.

“We will take a chartered bus to the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center, leaving around 8:30 a.m. and returning by 6 p.m,” she said.

Tickets for the Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience are $50 and include the bus and the “Experience.”

Tickets for and Information about all Christmas events at the Johnson Center are available at the JCA on East Walnut Street in downtown Troy or by calling 334-670-2287.

Admission to the JCA is free. The center’s featured exhibit is the Christmas Tree Extravaganza.